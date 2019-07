Fire crews are working to contain and extinguish a fire that consumed multiple structures in Lafayette, Indiana.

According to WLFI, the fire started near Lindberg Village after in Tippecanoe County.

A Witness says he heard a big boom before he came outside to find five houses in flames.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this story.



Photo courtesy: WLFI

Comments

comments