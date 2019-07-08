Crews to Begin Resurface Project on S.R. 62, 337 in Corydon

A contractor with the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin a $1.1 million asphalt resurface and curb ramp replacement project on S.R. 62 and S.R. 337.

Work will begin on Monday, July 15th in Corydon.

Crews will begin work on S.R. 62 from east of the Indiana Creek Bridge to east of Capitol Boulevard, and on S.R. 337 from south of Country Road to Chestnut Street.

The project is expected to be completed by October 4th.

Drivers are advised to use caution when flaggers and work personnel are present.

All work is weather dependent.

Comments

comments