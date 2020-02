Less than a minute

A water rescue is underway in Henderson County for a possible body floating in the Ohio River.

The Twin Bridges were closed for a short time Tuesday. The northbound bridge has reopened but the southbound bridge is down to one lane.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

44News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online.

