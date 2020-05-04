Crews Respond to Early Morning Vanderburgh County House Fire

The McCutchanville Fire Department is currently on the scene of a house fire in the 10000 block of Old State Road in northern Vanderburgh County.

Sometime after 6:00 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to the residence on Old State Road, which suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.

In addition to MFD, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and AMR also responded to the scene of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the cause of the fire is not yet confirmed, though the fire is believed to have started in the garage of the home.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we update this developing story.

Comments

comments