Crews Respond to Apartment Fire in Evansville; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at the Liberty Terrace Apartments in Evansville on Sunday. One occupant self-evacuated after waking to discover the fire and injured his hand while trying to get a fire extinguisher from the hallway.

The second floor of the apartment received heavy damage. Smoke and water damage to three other apartments resulted in the displacement of three occupants. Two occupants were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

There were no firefighter injuries.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

comments