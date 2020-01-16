Crews Put Out Fire at Buena Vista Apartments

Crews put out a fire at Buena Vista Apartments in Evansville.

Calls about the fire came in just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were able to get the fire out shortly after 10 a.m. Officials say the fire caused heavy heat and smoke damage to first floor and stairway.

44News is told nearly all of the occupants made it out of the building. One person was recovered from the home and was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

No firefighter injuries reported. Two pets were safely removed from the apartment by the occupant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

