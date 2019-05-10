Crews Make Huge Discovery While Exhuming the Bodies of Local Family

Crews working to exhume the bodies of 7 members of a Northern Vanderburgh County family make a major discovery. Instead of finding just 7 graves at the site, crews discovered a total of 15.

The Calvert moved to the area in the 1800s and living family member, Ken Calvert said he found 7 headstones on their old property. That property is now a farm and Calvert said the landowner had been planting over the grave sites.

He wanted to move them to Calvert Chapel, so he had the bodies exhumed.

Calvert Family Bodies Exhumed

