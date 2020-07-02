Crews in Henderson Reinstalling 2nd St Boat Dock for 4th of July Weekend

City of Henderson Public Work Crews are planning to re-install the boat dock at the downtown 2nd St ramp to make it available for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The re-installation of the 2nd St ramp was made possible because of a revised forecast for the Ohio River water level.

The dock at Hays Boat Ramp also is in and available.

The 3rd St boat dock will remain out of the water because it was damaged by debris as the river was rising and will need a repair.

Heavy rainfall over the past week had been pushing the river level up. Typically, the boat ramps need to come out when the river gets to 22 feet to prevent them from breaking away from their moorings.

Boaters are asked to remain alert for the possibility of small drift and debris while on the river.

Under Kentucky’s DUI laws, it’s illegal to operate a motorized vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level of 0.08% or greater.

Boaters celebrating the 4th of July holiday weekend on the water should be aware of “Operation Dry Water,” which increases water patrols from July 3 – July 5 in an effort to stop any intoxicated boaters.

Download the 44News Mobile App for the latest breaking news and weather alerts

Comments

comments