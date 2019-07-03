Crews Fight Fire at Jim Beam Warehouses

Multiple crews are on the scene of a major fire at a bourbon warehouse facility in Woodford County, Kentucky.

The Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT two barrel warehouses at a Jim Beam aging facility caught fire around 11:30 pm, Tuesday.

The facility is on McCracken Pike, near the Franklin County line.

Right now, there are no reports of any injuries.

Chandler says one warehouse initially caught fire with flames spreading to the second structure.

Multiple agencies are working to put the fire out. Bluegrass Emergency Response Team out of Lexington is bringing foam to the scene.

Chandler also said it’s possible the fire was caused by a lightning strike, but that has not been confirmed.

A local business is bringing sand to control runoff into Glenns Creek near the scene.

McCracken Pike is shut down while crews actively fight the fire.

Comments

comments