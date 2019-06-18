Crews Continue Cleanup of Distillery

Crews have been working to clean up the mess after the Rickhouse Building collapsed Sunday night at the OZ Tyler Distillery in Owensboro.

More than 4,000 barrels were inside the building when it collapsed. One of the major concerns was the surrounding power lines.

Power has been shut off to the building and some of the lines near the distillery have been completely cut. Crews say the entire clean-up process could take a month or even longer.

Right now, officials think the strong winds could be to blame, but no official cause has been determined.

