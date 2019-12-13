Crescent City Tattoo Toy Drive

You can get a tattoo while giving back to the community tonight.

In celebration of Friday the 13th, Crescent City Tattoo and Museum are holding their annual fundraiser for kids across the River City.

All you need to do is bring a toy to receive a $20 discount on your tattoo.

Those at Crescent City say they love supporting the kids in our area and giving back to a great cause during the holidays.

“A lot of people just don’t think about kids needing toys or just people in need around the season and tattoos are kind of a frivolous thing to get and so many tattoo shops do events like this, but we thought it would be fun way to do some tattoos but also be able to give away some toys,” said Clint Vaught of Crescent City Tattoo and Museum.

All proceeds will go to 911 Gives Hope. Tattoos are $80 if you bring a toy and $100 without one.

Crescent City Tattoo and Museum is located on the second floor of 223 Main Street and can be reached at (812) 303-2884.

