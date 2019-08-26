Credit Union Investigating Unauthorized ATM Withdrawals

If you’re a customer with Sterling United Federal Credit Union then you may want to check your account for signs of fraud activity.

The credit union says there were several unauthorized ATM withdrawals that were made over the weekend by using fake debit cards.

Sterling United Federal Credit Union released the following statement:

Sterling United Federal Credit Union has been notified by the membership of potential debit card fraud involving unauthorized ATM withdrawals that were performed over the weekend. Dan Bullock, CEO, stated ‘We are always concerned anytime fraud is reported within our membership and this is no exception. SUFCU is currently investigating the occurrence and will work with law enforcement at conclusion to further prosecute the individuals behind this fraud ring.’ Bullock added, ‘If you believe your card has been compromised, please contact us at 812-425-0111 or visit your nearest branch location. SUFCU values our members and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.’ Members should contact the credit union as soon as possible to file a claim. Sterling United Federal Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union that was founded in 1956. It was originated initially to serve employees and families of Sterling Brewery. However, their membership is now open to those who live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Posey Counties in Indiana and Henderson County in Kentucky

