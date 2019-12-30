Credit Card Skimmers Found at Old National ATMs

Over the weekend, credit card skimmers were discovered on several Old National Bank ATMs.

When a credit or debit card is swiped through a skimmer, the third-party skimming device captures and stores all the details of the card, potentially granting criminals unauthorized access to your funds without you ever knowing.

Officials with Old National say that these skimmers are part of a large crime ring that is currently under investigation by federal agents.

This isn’t the first time a tri-state community has faced this type of problem.

More credit card skimmers were also recently discovered in Dubois County, where the sheriff’s department is investigating a skimmer found at a gas station for the second time this year.

“In the society that we live in, knowing that there’s very cunning people out there that can get into your data, get into your information, and they will use it, that you be very vigilant on all your purchases, all your receipts, and certainly check your debit and credit card history,” said Sheriff Dave Wedding of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

The number of different ATM or bank locations affected has yet to be released, pending the outcome of the investigation.

It is unclear at this time if any other local banks were the target of credit card skimmers.

An FBI spokeswoman told 44News that the United States Secret Service is now the lead agency investigating the skimmers.

Old National officials say those that have been victims of credit card skimming will be fully reimbursed.

