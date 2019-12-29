Credit Card Skimmer Found at Gas Station

Drivers are being warned to keep a careful eye when filling up.

That’s after another credit card skimmer was found on a gas pump in Dubois County.

Deputies were called to the Circle A food mart in St. Anthony when that skimmer was discovered, but it’s not the first time this year. Another skimmer was found at the same gas station last month.

Deputies say if you filled up at the station on State Road 64 from Friday morning until Sunday.

Keep a close track of your records and report the situation to your bank for the card you used.

The investigation into who placed the skimmer is ongoing.

