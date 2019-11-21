Create Your Own Piece of Art Inspired by Your Initials Tonight

The Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science will be hosting an art event tonight: Monogram Zentangle.

At this workshop, relax and create your own piece of art work inspired by your initials. You will use easy and repeating patterns to create a meditative-like and beautiful piece of art. If you can doodle, then you can make a MonogramZentangle! No previous art experience is necessary.

Art instructor, Sherry Groff, will provide guidance, hints and tricks throughout the workshop.

Admission to the Monogram Zentangle event is free and all supplies will be provided.

Monogram Zentangle is perfect for beginners or art aficionados, and is for teens to adults.

Space is limited 20 participants.

RSVP by calling (812) 425-2406.

(November 21, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 PM)

