Indiana

Crash Shuts Down Southbound Highway 41 Near Pigeon Creek Bridge

Tyrone Morris 25 mins ago
Less than a minute

Southbound Highway 41 at the Pigeon Creek Bridge is closed due to a car crash.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.  A tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load struck the bridge, according to a tweet from Sgt. Todd Ringle.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

44News has a crew on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close