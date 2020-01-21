Crash Shuts Down Southbound Highway 41 Near Pigeon Creek Bridge

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Southbound Highway 41 at the Pigeon Creek Bridge is closed due to a car crash.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. A tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load struck the bridge, according to a tweet from Sgt. Todd Ringle.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

44News has a crew on their way to the scene.

This is a developing story stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Vanderburgh: US41 SB at Pigeon Creek remains closed. A tractor-trailer hauling an oversize load struck the bridge. @INDOTSouthwest just arrived to inspect the damage. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 21, 2020

Comments

comments