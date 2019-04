Two people are dead following an accident in Illinois. Around 11 p.m. Monday, officials responded to the crash on Illinois 1-41 five miles west of Wabash River Memorial Bridge.

The White County coroner says 67-year-old Judith Egan and the passenger, 40-year-old Michelle Egan, were from Norris City and died in the same vehicle.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we learn more about this story.

