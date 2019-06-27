Kentucky
Crash in Madisonville Sends Two People to Hospital
A wreck in Madisonville sends two people to the hospital. The incident happened on June 26th around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Island Ford Road and Chelsa Drive.
Police say Reggie Lee was traveling southbound on Island Ford Road when he veered over into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by Terry Vincent.
Both operators were treated on scene and transported to Baptist Health Madisonville by Med Center Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.