Crash in Madisonville Sends Two People to Hospital

A wreck in Madisonville sends two people to the hospital. The incident happened on June 26th around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Island Ford Road and Chelsa Drive.

Police say Reggie Lee was traveling southbound on Island Ford Road when he veered over into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by Terry Vincent.

Both operators were treated on scene and transported to Baptist Health Madisonville by Med Center Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

