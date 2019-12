A pregnant woman is recovering in the hospital following a 13 car pile up in Daviess County.

The accident happened on Wendell Ford Expressway in Owensboro on Friday.

According to Owensboro Police, one driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a guard rail causing 12 other vehicles to pile up.

Five cars had to be towed from the scene.

There were no other injuries reported in the collision.

