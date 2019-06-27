Crash Involving ISP Squad Car Sends Three to Hospital

A two-vehicle crash in Saline County sends three people including an Illinois State Police trooper to the hospital. The incident happened on June 26th around 6 p.m. on U.S. Route 45 northbound, 1/8 mile south of Maple Street, Muddy.

Police say 59-year-old Tammy Wilkins of Carrier Mills was turning onto US Route 45 southbound in her Chevrolet when she crossed paths with an ISP squad car. Unable to stop in time, the squad car struck the driver’s side of Wilkins’ car.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene.

The trooper and Wilkins were transported to a regional hospital for their injuries. A third individual, identified as 38-year-old Justin Agin of Harrisburg was traveling with Wilkins at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

No charges are being filed at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

