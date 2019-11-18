Crash Injures 2 and Knocks Out Power on North Red Bank Road

A single-vehicle accident in Vanderburgh County sent two to the hospital, knocked out power to area homes, and closed a road.

The accident happened on North Red Bank Road just north of Upper Mount Vernon Road.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was not released.

Several powerlines were knocked down during the crash and caused a power outage for some homes in the area.

North Red Bank Road was closed while crews worked to clear the scene and repair the damaged powerlines.

