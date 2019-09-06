Crash in Sullivan County Sends One Person to Hospital

A single-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital. Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department arrived at Old US 41 on Friday at 10:33 a.m.

Upon investigating, deputies found that 25-year-old Rachel Hunt was driving a 2003 Honda Civic on Old US 41 and was northbound near County Road 100 East near Paxton.

Hunt lost control of her vehicle rounding a turn and overcorrected, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway, and into an empty field.

Hunt’s vehicle rolled three times before coming to a rest on its top, almost 100 yards from the roadway. Deputies say Hunt was able to climb out the back window and waited for medical personnel.

She was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for a complaint of pain throughout her entire body.

Deputies cited Hunt for speeding, no seatbelt, and a learner’s permit violation.

Comments

comments