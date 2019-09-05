Crash in Hopkins County Sends One Person to Hospital

One person is in the hospital after a crash in Hopkins County. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Charleston Road and Beulah Road Wednesday for a two-vehicle wreck with injuries.

Upon investigating deputies found, Laura Huddleston, 35, was in the yield turning lane of Beulah Road facing eastbound. Huddleston traveled eastbound across Charleston Rd. at the same time, Wesley Peters, 42, was traveling southbound on Beulah Rd.

Peters did not have time to stop and struck Huddleston.

Medical Center Ambulance Service and Richland Fire Department assisted on scene for medical assistance and point control.

Peters was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health in Madisonville for further medical attention.

