A crash Wednesday morning has closed State Road 65 in Vanderburgh County.

Indiana State Police on Twitter said that the highway is closed at Nisbit Road due to the accident for at least an hour.

The accident took place just after 8 A.M. We have a crew heading to the scene and will update our information.

44News is told the driver of the SUV is in critical condition while the food truck driver is well.

