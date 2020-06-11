Kentucky
Crash Claims Life of Man in Ohio County
Authorities say a man from Leitchfield, Kentucky has died from a motorcycle crash.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Thursday around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of Mine Fork Road.
They say a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Jody Logsdon when he fell from the motorcycle while traveling northbound on Mine Fork Road.
Logsdon was transported to Ohio County Hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later.
OCSO says this investigation is ongoing.