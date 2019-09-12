CRASH ALERT: Two Vehicle Crash Closes Road in Vanderburgh County

Frontage Road is temporarily closed for clean up after a two-vehicle crash.

The accident happened on State Road and Scott Road.

There were minor injuries, according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Crash Alert: Two vehicle crash at SR 65 and Scott Road. Minor injuries reported. Frontage Road will be temporarily closed while personnel clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/LJNJqnybMQ — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) September 12, 2019

