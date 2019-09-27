EvansvilleIndiana

CRASH ALERT: EB Lloyd Expressway Closed Due to Two Separate Crashes

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

A two vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County causes lane restrictions on Lloyd Expressway.

As first responders clear the two scenes, eastbound Lloyd Expressway between Boehne Camp Road and Red Rd. will be down to one lane

Minor injuries were reported in one of the collisions.

