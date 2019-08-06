Crane Army Ammunition Employee Passes Away While Working

An employee of Crane Army Ammunition Activity passed away while working at Crane. The following is a statement from Crane Army Ammunition Activity:

“This morning a Crane Army Ammunition Activity employee died during routine work operations on Naval Support Activity Crane. This was not a result of any accident or work related injury. Names and personal information will be withheld until next-of-kin have been officially notified. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of death.”

According to IN.GOV, The Crane Army Ammunition Activity is a “producer and supplier of conventional munitions to the fighting ground, sea, and air forces.” CAAA employs over 800 workers.

