Cracking Down on Porch Pirates With Technology

It’s the season for online shopping and that means porch pirates are taking advantage of innocent people waiting for their packages.

“This was clearly something they were out to do that night,” says Ross Chapman, victim of porch theft. “Even though it’s not in your home, there’s not a break in, it still feels like that’s your property and that’s something you already paid for.”

For Ross Chapman of Evansville, a package was stolen right off his porch.

You can see the thief in photos captured by Chapman’s video surveillance.

“We were gone out at dinner and we saw on our camera from the doorbell that someone had come up to the door and we kind of saw it after the fact, but they came up to the door, rang the doorbell, and just grabbed the package and ran,” says Chapman.

He says if it wasn’t for his Nest video camera, they wouldn’t have an image of who stole their delivery.

And with the improving home surveillance systems over the last decade, law enforcement say it helps them track down the porch pirates.

“With the ring and the different other types of security cameras, doorbell cameras and stuff, now we can actually have a shot to identify and pick out the suspects so we can hopefully get peoples property back,” says Major Jermaine Poynter, Henderson Police Department.

Major Poynter says the crime has always been common around the holiday season, but says he has seen more people purchasing camera systems like Ring or Nest for their homes.

“I do think there has been an increase in the amount of people we’ve been able to identify based off the new technology that is coming out which is the big thing,” says Poynter.

The new technology many say is an investment well worth it.

“We wanna make sure were doing everything we can to be safe so having that ability to see whose at the door even respond to them if you can is just an added level of connection and understanding of security,” says Chapman.

“The more we can identify them and get them off the street, that’s what matters,” says Poynter.

Police say these thieves could face everything from misdemeanor to felony charges depending on how much they are.

They say it’s best to have your packages delivered to your work, a trusted neighbor, or request a required signature.

Comments

comments