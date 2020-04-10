COVID-19’s Mental Impact During the Easter Holiday

Nearly half of all Americans say the current lockdowns and devastating news surrounding the pandemic have impacted their state of mind.

That is why, not only are nurses and doctors essential to our physical health, but they are also on the frontlines of the mental health crisis that is following the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

Behavioral Nurse Janie Chappell with Deaconess Cross Pointe says telehealth has become a vital tool for treating patients.



“We are seeing a lot more telehealth in our area, in terms of people who need assessment, want to see a therapist, or get some sort of medication adjustments. We were always doing some of that, but it has really increased a lot over the last three weeks,” explained Chappell.



The current change in practices could alter the landscape of the mental health industry following the pandemic.

“I think that there are people who want to do face-to-face and people who probably benefit best face-to-face. The other issue is those folks that need group therapy, that is hard to do on Zoom,” said Chappell. “It is going to be great for those people who live far away or who are maybe home-bound for whatever reasons. I think it is going to have a nice effect on our work.”

In the meantime, the stigma of seeking treatment or help is something psychiatrists and behavioral nurses are having to combat even more during this health crisis. Many Americans who have never experienced mental health issues are now finding themselves in need of treatment.

“It has always been a problem that we have had to overcome. I think that can be part of why telehealth can be helpful,” said Chappell. “People don’t need to come in and be seen by others. I think the counter to that is it may perpetuate stigmas in terms of not wanting to be seen. But it is a huge reason why people don’t seek help.”



As the Easter Holiday approaches, Chappell says staying connected and finding outlets to decompress will be even more important.

“Keep doing those things we are doing. Remember how important it is that we do social distance. That is as much for the people we love, if not more than it is for us,” explained Chappell. “There are a lot of churches that are doing services online which is very helpful. I have several friends who are doing Zoom meetings with their family. It is not the same for sure, but it is a great alternative. With the weather being good now, being outside and all those coping skills that we have used so well thus far, can really be helpful on Easter Sunday as well.”

If you are someone you know is having a hard time during this holiday, you can reach out to Deaconess Cross Pointe or call the 211 Hotline.

