COVID-19 Update: Illinois Reports 113 New Deaths, 1,164 New Cases

Health officials reported 1,614 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 122,848 confirmed cases statewide.

While the number of new cases stayed relatively low, the number of reported deaths jumped to 5,525, an increase of 113 from Monday. It was a sharp rise compared to Monday’s 23 new deaths.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 26–June 1 is 7%.

The current recovery rate for Illinois stands at 92%.

Deaths Reported by County

Cook County: 3 males 40s, 1 unknown 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 16 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 5 males 90s, 2 females 100+

DeKalb County: 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 4 males 90s

Hancock County: 1 female 60s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 2 males 70s

Lake County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 90s

McDonough County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 90s

Race and Sex Demographics as of June 2

