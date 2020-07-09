COVID-19 Saliva Testing Begins at University of Illinois

Students and staff at the University of Illinois are now being tested for COVID-19 by means of a mouth swab.

The test requires participants to provide a saliva sample, meaning there’s no longer the need for an invasive nasal swab.

Additionally, the results for the new test are available within 24 hours delivered directly to the subject’s cellphone in a fully encrypted manner that’s compatible with HIPPA – a security act meant to keep certain health information private.

University officials believe they can test 10,000 people per day at various testing sites.

