COVID-19 Puts Damper on Memorial Day Preparations in Henderson

Memorial Day is around the corner but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, holiday preparations will be different this year in Henderson.

According to a press release, the Parks Department is making preparations to open the Central Park fountain for the summer season, possibly by Memorial Day.

As with all other public spaces, maintaining social distancing around the fountain is a condition for its remaining open

Playgrounds, basketball courts, and tennis courts will be closed. Also, officials have yet to announce a specific reopening date pools.

Even with an opening, it would still require social distancing, which could be really tough in a public swimming pool environment. There’s also there’s a shortage of licensed lifeguards.

Other City services related to Memorial Day include the following:

The John F. Kennedy Community Center and the Denton Shelter House are not currently available for rentals.

The Public Works Department is planning to install at least one boat dock at the Riverfront and one at Hays Boat Ramp if the river level stays acceptable.

Trash collection in the City of Henderson and services at the landfill/transfer station will be operating on a different schedule during the week of the Memorial Day holiday.

There will be no trash collection on Monday, May 25. The normal Monday routes and Tuesday routes north of 12 th Street will be collected on Tuesday, May 26.

Street will be collected on Tuesday, May 26. The remainder of Tuesday routes and Wednesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, May 27.

The rest of the week will be as normal. Please have you trash out by 5 a.m.

The landfill/transfer station also will be closed on Monday, May 25. It will reopen for normal operations at 7 a.m., on Tuesday, May 26.

