Knox County COVID-19 Patient Released From Quarantine

A COVID-19 patient in Knox County was released from quarantine Monday after going 14 days without symptoms.

As of April 13, the number of positive coronavirus cases stands at 15. There are no new cases of COVID-19 that have reported in Knox County.

According to the Knox County Emergency Management Center, the rest of the patients are at home in quarantine and are doing well.

Additional patients and contacts are expected to be released throughout the week.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart says, “I believe our protocol of keeping patients cautiously isolated for two weeks after last showing symptoms is helping prevent the spread of this virus. I have research that proves some patients can continue to shed the virus within that extended time-frame, and in essence, continue to infect the population if allowed out of quarantine before the completion of 14 days.”

The public is encouraged to continue to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential items to help prevent the spread of the virus, as well.

