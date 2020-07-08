COVID-19 Mandates Under Discussion Across Tri-State

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has states, cities, and counties–one by one–implementing mask mandates.

The strict safety measure is putting added pressure on local leaders to follow suit.

Right now in the Tri-State only Illinois’ governor has made the mandate.

And hard-hit Hopkins county in Kentucky is facing more questions as leaders say a second wave is threatening the community.

Now, the county is trying to gauge just how full the classrooms will be this fall.

Multiple discussions continue on both sides of the Ohio on new mandatory rules.

Now Kentucky’s governor is sharing that more is on the way from Frankfort in the next 24 hours.

Governor Andy Beshear didn’t specify what new rules would be in place, opting to save that for his next afternoon update.

“The rising case numbers are cause for concern, so tomorrow we’re going to announce some new requirements that are going to be mandatory. Given what we are seeing across the country with exploding numbers in certain places, my commitment is to make sure that doesn’t happen here, but I can’t do it alone,” he explained Wednesday.

Across the Bluegrass, local leaders are also looking ahead.

Just, a little farther.

The fall semester will bring a hard choice for parents, and the schools are reaching out to caretakers to find out if their children will be back in the classroom.

“Whether your kids are going to be doing home school, or going back to school. If they’re going to be doing in person or online. Because Hopkins County is going to offer a remote learning option. Because they know that there are some people that are more concerned, or have health issues. And they don’t want their children going back to an in-person school,” listed Hopkins County Judge/Executive Jack Whitfield.

In Evansville, city council members are pushing to follow in the footsteps of Indianapolis and Illinois, and mandate masks across the city for those out and about.

“I think its important that if the governor’s not going to take the lead on it, that local governments have to,” said 3rd Ward City Councilor Zachary Heronemus.

“With the uptick, it’s important that City Council play a role in elevating that conversation, and bringing that ordinance forward.”

Comments

comments