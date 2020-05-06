COVID-19: Locating Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Kentucky

As part of Kentucky’s plan to combat and reduce the spread of COVID-19, drive-thru testing has been expanded throughout the commonwealth. The following drive-thru testing locations are open to all Kentuckians who want a COVID-19 test:

Boone

Atlantic Corporate Center

25 Atlantic Avenue

Erlanger, KY 41018 May 11- 15

8a.m. – 6p.m.

By appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment starting May 8. 1-800-737-7900

Bourbon

Bourbon County Health Department 341 East Main Street

Paris, KY 40361 Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 12 – June 4 10a.m. – 12p.m.

Open to Everyone 18yrs and older. Register Online or Call Ahead. REGISTER ONLINE859-987-1915

Boyd

Kroger- Ashland Community & Tech College 902 Technology Drive

Ashland, KY May 5-7

8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m. REGISTER ONLINE



Bracken

Bracken County Health Department 429 Frankfort Street

Brooksville, KY 41004 Tuesday and Wednesday

8a.m. – 12p.m.

Open to individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Appointment Only. Call to register. 606-735-2157



Calloway

Murray-Calloway County Hospital 803 Poplar Street

Murray, KY 42071 Mon. – Fri.

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Open to first responders, health workers and anyone with symptoms. Call to register. (270) 753-0704



Carroll

Three Rivers District Health Department – Carroll County High School 1706 Highland Avenue

Carrollton, KY 41008 Thursday, May 14

11a.m. – 3p.m.

Open to Everyone. Register Online no later than 4:30p.m. May 13. Appointment Only REGISTER ONLINE



Christian

Kentucky Dept. for Public Health and Christian County Health Dept. Tie Breaker Park , 4400 Lafayette Rd.

Hopkinsville , KY Mon. – Fri. ; Saturday

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ; 8:30a.m. – 11a.m.

Open to everyone. Registration on site.



Clay

Medical Associates of Southeast KY 515 Memorial Drive, Suite 3

Manchester, KY 40962 Monday, Thursday, & Friday

8a.m. – 12p.m.

Open to Everyone. Register onsite at facility. Call ahead. 606-599-0169



Fayette

Kroger – Fayette Co – Bluegrass Community and Technical College 500 Newtown Pike

Lexington, KY 40508 May 4 – May 8 & May 11 – 15

8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.

Hand sanitizer and face masks will be distributed at this site REGISTER ONLINE Walgreens 2296 Executive Drive

Lexington, KY 40509 7 days a week 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

By appointment REGISTER ONLINE



Gallatin

Three Rivers District Health Department – Gallatin County High School 70 Wildcat Circle

Warsaw, KY 41095 May 12

12pm-3pm REGISTER ONLINE



Hardin

Kroger- John Hardin High School 384 W A Jenkins Rd.

Elizabethtown, KY May 12 – May 14

8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m. REGISTER ONLINE



Henry

Henry County Health Department 75 Park Road

New Castle, KY 40050 Every Wednesday

10a.m. – 12p.m.

Open to Everyone that resides or works in Henry County. Appointment Only. 502-390-2600



Jefferson

Kroger – Jefferson Co. Shawnee Park, 4501 W Broadway

Louisville, KY 40211 May 4 – May 8 & May 11- 15

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Hand sanitizer and face masks will be distributed at this site REGISTER ONLINE Walmart – Jefferson Co. 2020 Bashford Manor Lane

Louisville, KY 7 days a week

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

First responders, healthcare workers without symptoms and anyone older than 18 with symptoms REGISTER ONLINE



Jessamine

Jessamine Co. Health Department 210 East Walnut Street

Nicholasville, KY Tuesday-Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Open to everyone. Online registration preferred but may call the health department. REGISTER ONLINE859-885-4149



Kenton

Atlantic Corporate Center 25 Atlantic Avenue

Erlanger, KY 41018 May 11 – 15

8a.m. – 6p.m.

By appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment starting May 8. 1-800-737-7900



Knox

Kroger- Lynn Camp High School 100 N Hwy 830

Corbin, KY May 12- 14

8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m. REGISTER ONLINE



Laurel

Saint Joseph of London 148 London View Drive

London, KY 40741 Monday – Friday

9a.m. – 3p.m.

Open to healthcare professional, first responders and individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Registration onsite. Register onsite at facility



Lewis

Lewis County Health Department 185 Commercial Drive

Vanceburg, KY 41179 Thursday, May 7

8a.m. – 12p.m.

Healthcare Professionals, First Responders, Anyone over 60 yrs of age. Register on site. 606-796-2632



Mason

Buffalo Trace District Health Department 130 E. Second Street

Maysville , KY Must call ahead to register 606-564-9447



Montgomery

Montgomery County 103 Commonwealth Drive

Mount Sterling, KY Monday – Friday

9-11am and 1-3pm

Call to register 859-497-2448



Oldham

Oldham County Health Dept 1786 Commerce Parkway

LaGrange, KY 40031 Monday – Thursday

10am to 12pm REGISTER HERE



Pendleton

Three Rivers District Health Department – Pendleton County High School 2359 Hwy 27

Falmouth, KY 41040 May 6

11am-3pm REGISTER ONLINE



Perry

Primary Care Center of Eastern Kentucky 101 Town and Country Lane

Hazard, KY 41701 May 4-8

8a.m. to 6p.m.

Open to everyone. Registration on site. 606-439-1300



Rowan

St. Claire HealthCare 234 Medical Circle

Morehead, KY 40351 May 6 – May 8

7:00a.m. – 7:00p.m.

Everyone can be tested. Appointment Only. Register online or call ahead. REGISTER ONLINE606-780-5227



Shelby

Shelby County Health Department 615 11th Street

Shelbyville, KY 40065 Every Tuesday

10a.m. – 12p.m.

Open to Everyone who resides or works in Shelby County. Appointment Only. 502-390-2600



Spencer

Spencer County Health Department 88 Spears Drive

Taylorsville, KY 40071 Every Wednesday

10a.m. – 12p.m.

Open to Everyone that resides or works in Spencer County. Appointment Only. 502-390-2600



Todd

Todd County Health Department – Todd County Middle School 515 West Main Street

Elkton, KY 42220 Monday, May 11

11a.m. – 2p.m.

Open to Everyone. Register on site the day of event. 270-265-2362



Trigg

Trigg County Primary Care Clinic 214 Main Street

Cadiz, KY 42211 Mon.– Fri.

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Open to everyone older than 5 months. Registration on site.



Trimble

Trimble County Health Department 138 Miller Lane

Bedford, KY 40006 Every Thursday

10a.m. – 12p.m.

Open to Everyone that resides or works in Trimble County. Appointment Only. Call to register. 502-390-2600



Warren

Kroger – Warren Co. – South Warren High School 8140 Nashville Rd.

Bowling Green, KY 42101 May 5 – May 8

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. REGISTER ONLINE

Barren River District Health Department – Zip Clinic at International Center 806 Kenton Street

Bowling Green, KY 42101 May 6

10a.m. – 5p.m.

Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

Barren River District Health Department – Curbside Ministries 1222 North Lee Street

Bowling Green, KY 42101 May 6 and May 12

10a.m. – 5p.m.

Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

Barren River District Health Department – Zip Clinic at Parker Bennet Elementary School 165 Webb Avenue

Bowling Green, KY 42101 May 7 and May 15

10a.m. – 5p.m.

Oopen to Everyone. Register onsite.

Barren River District Health Department -Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College 1845 Loop Drive

Bowling Green, KY 42101 May 7

10a.m. – 5p.m.

Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

Barren River District Health Department -Zip Clinic at La Luz Del Mundo Church 9 West 12th Street

Bowling Green, KY 42101 May 11

10a.m. – 5p.m.

Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

Barren River District Health Department – Zip Clinic at Bowling Green Learning Center 503 Old Morgantown Road

Bowling Green, KY 42101 May 14

10a.m. – 5p.m.

Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

For more information click here.

Related content:

COVID-19 Kentucky: 5,934 Total Cases, 283 Total Deaths

Comments

comments