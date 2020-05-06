CoronavirusKentucky

COVID-19: Locating Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Kentucky

Tyrone Morris 4 mins ago
4 minutes read

As part of Kentucky’s plan to combat and reduce the spread of COVID-19, drive-thru testing has been expanded throughout the commonwealth. The following drive-thru testing locations are open to all Kentuckians who want a COVID-19 test:

Boone

  • Atlantic Corporate Center

25 Atlantic Avenue

Erlanger, KY 41018

May 11- 15
8a.m. – 6p.m.
By appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment starting May 8.

1-800-737-7900

Bourbon

  • Bourbon County Health Department
    341 East Main Street
    Paris, KY 40361
    Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 12 – June 4

    10a.m. – 12p.m.
    Open to Everyone 18yrs and older. Register Online or Call Ahead.

    REGISTER ONLINE859-987-1915

Boyd

    • Kroger- Ashland Community & Tech College

      902 Technology Drive
      Ashland, KY

      May 5-7
      8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.

      REGISTER ONLINE

Bracken

    • Bracken County Health Department

      429 Frankfort Street
      Brooksville, KY 41004

      Tuesday and Wednesday
      8a.m. – 12p.m.
      Open to individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Appointment Only. Call to register.

      606-735-2157

Calloway

    • Murray-Calloway County Hospital

      803 Poplar Street
      Murray, KY 42071

      Mon. – Fri.
      9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      Open to first responders, health workers and anyone with symptoms. Call to register.

      (270) 753-0704

Carroll

    • Three Rivers District Health Department – Carroll County High School

      1706 Highland Avenue
      Carrollton, KY 41008

      Thursday, May 14
      11a.m. – 3p.m.
      Open to Everyone. Register Online no later than 4:30p.m. May 13. Appointment Only

      REGISTER ONLINE

Christian

    • Kentucky Dept. for Public Health and Christian County Health Dept.

      Tie Breaker Park , 4400 Lafayette Rd.
      Hopkinsville , KY

      Mon. – Fri. ; Saturday
      9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ; 8:30a.m. – 11a.m.
      Open to everyone. Registration on site.

Clay

    • Medical Associates of Southeast KY

      515 Memorial Drive, Suite 3
      Manchester, KY 40962

      Monday, Thursday, & Friday
      8a.m. – 12p.m.
      Open to Everyone. Register onsite at facility. Call ahead.

      606-599-0169

Fayette

    • Kroger – Fayette Co – Bluegrass Community and Technical College

      500 Newtown Pike
      Lexington, KY 40508

      May 4 – May 8 & May 11 – 15
      8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.
      Hand sanitizer and face masks will be distributed at this site

      REGISTER ONLINE

    • Walgreens

      2296 Executive Drive
      Lexington, KY 40509

      7 days a week 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
      By appointment

      REGISTER ONLINE

Gallatin

    • Three Rivers District Health Department – Gallatin County High School

      70 Wildcat Circle
      Warsaw, KY 41095

      May 12
      12pm-3pm

      REGISTER ONLINE

Hardin

    • Kroger- John Hardin High School

      384 W A Jenkins Rd.
      Elizabethtown, KY

      May 12 – May 14
      8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.

      REGISTER ONLINE

Henry

    • Henry County Health Department

      75 Park Road
      New Castle, KY 40050

      Every Wednesday
      10a.m. – 12p.m.
      Open to Everyone that resides or works in Henry County. Appointment Only.

      502-390-2600

Jefferson

    • Kroger – Jefferson Co.

      Shawnee Park, 4501 W Broadway
      Louisville, KY 40211

      May 4 – May 8 & May 11- 15
      8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
      Hand sanitizer and face masks will be distributed at this site

      REGISTER ONLINE

    • Walmart – Jefferson Co.

      2020 Bashford Manor Lane
      Louisville, KY

      7 days a week
      9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
      First responders, healthcare workers without symptoms and anyone older than 18 with symptoms

      REGISTER ONLINE

Jessamine

    • Jessamine Co. Health Department

      210 East Walnut Street
      Nicholasville, KY

      Tuesday-Friday
      10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
      Open to everyone. Online registration preferred but may call the health department.

      REGISTER ONLINE859-885-4149

Kenton

    • Atlantic Corporate Center

      25 Atlantic Avenue
      Erlanger, KY 41018

      May 11 – 15
      8a.m. – 6p.m.
      By appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment starting May 8.

      1-800-737-7900

Knox

    • Kroger- Lynn Camp High School

      100 N Hwy 830
      Corbin, KY

      May 12- 14
      8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.

      REGISTER ONLINE

Laurel

    • Saint Joseph of London

      148 London View Drive
      London, KY 40741

      Monday – Friday
      9a.m. – 3p.m.
      Open to healthcare professional, first responders and individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Registration onsite.

      Register onsite at facility

Lewis

    • Lewis County Health Department

      185 Commercial Drive
      Vanceburg, KY 41179

      Thursday, May 7
      8a.m. – 12p.m.
      Healthcare Professionals, First Responders, Anyone over 60 yrs of age. Register on site.

      606-796-2632

Mason

    • Buffalo Trace District Health Department

      130 E. Second Street
      Maysville , KY

      Must call ahead to register

      606-564-9447

Montgomery

    • Montgomery County

      103 Commonwealth Drive
      Mount Sterling, KY

      Monday – Friday
      9-11am and 1-3pm
      Call to register

      859-497-2448

Oldham

    • Oldham County Health Dept

      1786 Commerce Parkway
      LaGrange, KY 40031

      Monday – Thursday
      10am to 12pm

      REGISTER HERE

Pendleton

    • Three Rivers District Health Department – Pendleton County High School

      2359 Hwy 27
      Falmouth, KY 41040

      May 6
      11am-3pm

      REGISTER ONLINE

Perry

    • Primary Care Center of Eastern Kentucky

      101 Town and Country Lane
      Hazard, KY 41701

      May 4-8
      8a.m. to 6p.m.
      Open to everyone. Registration on site.

      606-439-1300

Rowan

    • St. Claire HealthCare

      234 Medical Circle
      Morehead, KY 40351

      May 6 – May 8
      7:00a.m. – 7:00p.m.
      Everyone can be tested. Appointment Only. Register online or call ahead.

      REGISTER ONLINE606-780-5227

Shelby

    • Shelby County Health Department

      615 11th Street
      Shelbyville, KY 40065

      Every Tuesday
      10a.m. – 12p.m.
      Open to Everyone who resides or works in Shelby County. Appointment Only.

      502-390-2600

Spencer

    • Spencer County Health Department

      88 Spears Drive
      Taylorsville, KY 40071

      Every Wednesday
      10a.m. – 12p.m.
      Open to Everyone that resides or works in Spencer County. Appointment Only.

      502-390-2600

Todd

    • Todd County Health Department – Todd County Middle School

      515 West Main Street
      Elkton, KY 42220

      Monday, May 11
      11a.m. – 2p.m.
      Open to Everyone. Register on site the day of event.

      270-265-2362

Trigg

    • Trigg County Primary Care Clinic

      214 Main Street
      Cadiz, KY 42211

      Mon.– Fri.
      8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
      Open to everyone older than 5 months. Registration on site.

Trimble

    • Trimble County Health Department

      138 Miller Lane
      Bedford, KY 40006

      Every Thursday
      10a.m. – 12p.m.
      Open to Everyone that resides or works in Trimble County. Appointment Only. Call to register.

      502-390-2600

Warren

  • Kroger – Warren Co. – South Warren High School

    8140 Nashville Rd.
    Bowling Green, KY 42101

    May 5 – May 8
    8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

    REGISTER ONLINE

  • Barren River District Health Department – Zip Clinic at International Center

    806 Kenton Street
    Bowling Green, KY 42101

    May 6
    10a.m. – 5p.m.
    Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

  • Barren River District Health Department – Curbside Ministries

    1222 North Lee Street
    Bowling Green, KY 42101

    May 6 and May 12
    10a.m. – 5p.m.
    Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

  • Barren River District Health Department – Zip Clinic at Parker Bennet Elementary School

    165 Webb Avenue
    Bowling Green, KY 42101

    May 7 and May 15
    10a.m. – 5p.m.
    Oopen to Everyone. Register onsite.

  • Barren River District Health Department -Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College

    1845 Loop Drive
    Bowling Green, KY 42101

    May 7
    10a.m. – 5p.m.
    Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

  • Barren River District Health Department -Zip Clinic at La Luz Del Mundo Church

    9 West 12th Street
    Bowling Green, KY 42101

    May 11
    10a.m. – 5p.m.
    Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

  • Barren River District Health Department – Zip Clinic at Bowling Green Learning Center

    503 Old Morgantown Road
    Bowling Green, KY 42101

    May 14
    10a.m. – 5p.m.
    Open to Everyone. Register onsite.

     

For more information click here.

Related content:

COVID-19 Kentucky: 5,934 Total Cases, 283 Total Deaths

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close