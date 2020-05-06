COVID-19: Locating Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Kentucky
As part of Kentucky’s plan to combat and reduce the spread of COVID-19, drive-thru testing has been expanded throughout the commonwealth. The following drive-thru testing locations are open to all Kentuckians who want a COVID-19 test:
Boone
-
Atlantic Corporate Center
25 Atlantic Avenue
May 11- 15
8a.m. – 6p.m.
By appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment starting May 8.
1-800-737-7900
Bourbon
- Bourbon County Health Department
341 East Main Street
Paris, KY 40361 Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 12 – June 4
10a.m. – 12p.m.
Open to Everyone 18yrs and older. Register Online or Call Ahead.
REGISTER ONLINE859-987-1915
Boyd
-
-
Kroger- Ashland Community & Tech College902 Technology Drive
Ashland, KY
May 5-7
8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.
-
Bracken
-
-
Bracken County Health Department429 Frankfort Street
Brooksville, KY 41004
Tuesday and Wednesday
8a.m. – 12p.m.
Open to individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Appointment Only. Call to register.
606-735-2157
-
Calloway
-
-
Murray-Calloway County Hospital803 Poplar Street
Murray, KY 42071
Mon. – Fri.
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Open to first responders, health workers and anyone with symptoms. Call to register.
(270) 753-0704
-
Carroll
-
-
Three Rivers District Health Department – Carroll County High School1706 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
Thursday, May 14
11a.m. – 3p.m.
Open to Everyone. Register Online no later than 4:30p.m. May 13. Appointment Only
-
Christian
-
-
Kentucky Dept. for Public Health and Christian County Health Dept.Tie Breaker Park , 4400 Lafayette Rd.
Hopkinsville , KY
Mon. – Fri. ; Saturday
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ; 8:30a.m. – 11a.m.
Open to everyone. Registration on site.
-
Clay
-
-
Medical Associates of Southeast KY515 Memorial Drive, Suite 3
Manchester, KY 40962
Monday, Thursday, & Friday
8a.m. – 12p.m.
Open to Everyone. Register onsite at facility. Call ahead.
606-599-0169
-
Fayette
-
-
Kroger – Fayette Co – Bluegrass Community and Technical College500 Newtown Pike
Lexington, KY 40508
May 4 – May 8 & May 11 – 15
8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.
Hand sanitizer and face masks will be distributed at this site
-
Walgreens2296 Executive Drive
Lexington, KY 40509
7 days a week 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
By appointment
-
Gallatin
-
-
Three Rivers District Health Department – Gallatin County High School70 Wildcat Circle
Warsaw, KY 41095
May 12
12pm-3pm
-
Hardin
-
-
Kroger- John Hardin High School384 W A Jenkins Rd.
Elizabethtown, KY
May 12 – May 14
8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.
-
Henry
-
-
Henry County Health Department75 Park Road
New Castle, KY 40050
Every Wednesday
10a.m. – 12p.m.
Open to Everyone that resides or works in Henry County. Appointment Only.
502-390-2600
-
Jefferson
-
-
Kroger – Jefferson Co.Shawnee Park, 4501 W Broadway
Louisville, KY 40211
May 4 – May 8 & May 11- 15
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Hand sanitizer and face masks will be distributed at this site
-
Walmart – Jefferson Co.2020 Bashford Manor Lane
Louisville, KY
7 days a week
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
First responders, healthcare workers without symptoms and anyone older than 18 with symptoms
-
Jessamine
-
-
Jessamine Co. Health Department210 East Walnut Street
Nicholasville, KY
Tuesday-Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Open to everyone. Online registration preferred but may call the health department.
REGISTER ONLINE859-885-4149
-
Kenton
-
-
Atlantic Corporate Center25 Atlantic Avenue
Erlanger, KY 41018
May 11 – 15
8a.m. – 6p.m.
By appointment only. Call to schedule an appointment starting May 8.
1-800-737-7900
-
Knox
-
-
Kroger- Lynn Camp High School100 N Hwy 830
Corbin, KY
May 12- 14
8:30a.m. – 5:30p.m.
-
Laurel
-
-
Saint Joseph of London148 London View Drive
London, KY 40741
Monday – Friday
9a.m. – 3p.m.
Open to healthcare professional, first responders and individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. Registration onsite.
Register onsite at facility
-
Lewis
-
-
Lewis County Health Department185 Commercial Drive
Vanceburg, KY 41179
Thursday, May 7
8a.m. – 12p.m.
Healthcare Professionals, First Responders, Anyone over 60 yrs of age. Register on site.
606-796-2632
-
Mason
-
-
Buffalo Trace District Health Department130 E. Second Street
Maysville , KY
Must call ahead to register
606-564-9447
-
Montgomery
-
-
Montgomery County103 Commonwealth Drive
Mount Sterling, KY
Monday – Friday
9-11am and 1-3pm
Call to register
859-497-2448
-
Oldham
-
-
Oldham County Health Dept1786 Commerce Parkway
LaGrange, KY 40031
Monday – Thursday
10am to 12pm
-
Pendleton
-
-
Three Rivers District Health Department – Pendleton County High School2359 Hwy 27
Falmouth, KY 41040
May 6
11am-3pm
-
Perry
-
-
Primary Care Center of Eastern Kentucky101 Town and Country Lane
Hazard, KY 41701
May 4-8
8a.m. to 6p.m.
Open to everyone. Registration on site.
606-439-1300
-
Rowan
-
-
St. Claire HealthCare234 Medical Circle
Morehead, KY 40351
May 6 – May 8
7:00a.m. – 7:00p.m.
Everyone can be tested. Appointment Only. Register online or call ahead.
REGISTER ONLINE606-780-5227
-
Shelby
-
-
Shelby County Health Department615 11th Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Every Tuesday
10a.m. – 12p.m.
Open to Everyone who resides or works in Shelby County. Appointment Only.
502-390-2600
-
Spencer
-
-
Spencer County Health Department88 Spears Drive
Taylorsville, KY 40071
Every Wednesday
10a.m. – 12p.m.
Open to Everyone that resides or works in Spencer County. Appointment Only.
502-390-2600
-
Todd
-
-
Todd County Health Department – Todd County Middle School515 West Main Street
Elkton, KY 42220
Monday, May 11
11a.m. – 2p.m.
Open to Everyone. Register on site the day of event.
270-265-2362
-
Trigg
-
-
Trigg County Primary Care Clinic214 Main Street
Cadiz, KY 42211
Mon.– Fri.
8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Open to everyone older than 5 months. Registration on site.
-
Trimble
-
-
Trimble County Health Department138 Miller Lane
Bedford, KY 40006
Every Thursday
10a.m. – 12p.m.
Open to Everyone that resides or works in Trimble County. Appointment Only. Call to register.
502-390-2600
-
Warren
-
Kroger – Warren Co. – South Warren High School8140 Nashville Rd.
Bowling Green, KY 42101
May 5 – May 8
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
-
Barren River District Health Department – Zip Clinic at International Center806 Kenton Street
Bowling Green, KY 42101
May 6
10a.m. – 5p.m.
Open to Everyone. Register onsite.
-
Barren River District Health Department – Curbside Ministries1222 North Lee Street
Bowling Green, KY 42101
May 6 and May 12
10a.m. – 5p.m.
Open to Everyone. Register onsite.
-
Barren River District Health Department – Zip Clinic at Parker Bennet Elementary School165 Webb Avenue
Bowling Green, KY 42101
May 7 and May 15
10a.m. – 5p.m.
Oopen to Everyone. Register onsite.
-
Barren River District Health Department -Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College1845 Loop Drive
Bowling Green, KY 42101
May 7
10a.m. – 5p.m.
Open to Everyone. Register onsite.
-
Barren River District Health Department -Zip Clinic at La Luz Del Mundo Church9 West 12th Street
Bowling Green, KY 42101
May 11
10a.m. – 5p.m.
Open to Everyone. Register onsite.
-
Barren River District Health Department – Zip Clinic at Bowling Green Learning Center503 Old Morgantown Road
Bowling Green, KY 42101
May 14
10a.m. – 5p.m.
Open to Everyone. Register onsite.
