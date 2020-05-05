COVID-19 Kenutcky: 5,822 Total Cases, 275 Total Deaths

Less than a minute

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Tuesday, May 5, reported 577 new COVID-19 cases, including 14 new deaths.

According to KDPH, a large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,497 positive cases in the county, and 105 deaths.

Currently, KDPH is reporting a total of 5,822 cases, including 275 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Overall, the state has tested 61,013 people statewide.

