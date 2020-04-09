COVID-19 Kentucky: Number of Cases Increase to 1,452; Death Toll Now at 77

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has released new information surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

As of April 8, the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 1,452, that’s 106 more than previously reported. The number of deaths has increased from 73 to 77.

Overall, the state health department has tested 23,170 people statewide.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found here.

Related content:

Comments

comments