COVID-19 Kentucky: 6,288 Total Cases, 298 Total Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, May 8, reported 160 new COVID-19 cases, including four new deaths.

The deaths include a 90-year-old woman from Edmonson County, a 90-year-old woman from Hopkins County, a 69-year-old man from Jefferson County, and a 75-year-old man from Bullitt County.

The health department is reporting a total of 6,288 cases, including 298 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

According to KDPH, a large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,610 positive cases in the county, and 108 deaths.

At least 2,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The number of Kentuckians tested stands at 86,428.

