COVID-19 Kentucky: 6,128 Total Cases, 294 Total Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Thursday, May 7, reported 194 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 new deaths.

The health department is reporting a total of 6,128 cases, including 294 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

According to KDPH, a large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,578 positive cases in the county, and 107 deaths.

At least 2,177 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The number of Kentuckians tested stands at 81,391.

