COVID-19 Kentucky: 5,934 Total Cases, 283 Total Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Wednesday, May 6, reported 112 new COVID-19 cases, including eight new deaths.

The health department is reporting a total of 5,934 cases, including 283 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

According to KDPH, a large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,535 positive cases in the county, and 106 deaths.

The number of Kentuckians tested stands at 78,603.

