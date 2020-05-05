COVID-19 Kentucky: 5,822 Total Cases, 275 Total Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Tuesday, May 5, reported 577 new COVID-19 cases, including 14 new deaths.

The deaths include a 79-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman from Boone County; an 85-year-old man from Henderson County; a 77-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 59 and 70, from Jackson County; two men, ages 35 and 91, and two women, ages 63 and 69, from Jefferson County; and three women, ages 86, 88 and 96, and a 94-year-old man from Kenton County.

The health department is reporting a total of 5,822 cases, including 275 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

According to KDPH, a large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,497 positive cases in the county, and 105 deaths.

At least 2,058 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The number of Kentuckians tested is at least 61,013.

