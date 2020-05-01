COVID-19 Kentucky: 4,879 Total Cases, 248 Total Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, May 1, reported a total of 4,879 statewide positive cases of COVID-19, including 248 total deaths.

The deaths include a 90-year-old woman from Graves, an 86-year-old woman from Marshall, an 80-year-old woman from Butler, a 93-year-old man from Carlisle, an 81-year-old woman from Jefferson, a 42-year-old man from Jefferson, a 67-year-old woman from Jackson and a 58-year-old woman from Adair.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,352 positive cases in the county, and 93 deaths.

At least 1,752 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. Overall, the state has tested 57,648 people statewide.

For the latest coronavirus data in Kentucky, click here.

