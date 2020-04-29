CoronavirusKentucky

COVID-19 Kentucky: 4,539 Total Cases, 235 Total Deaths

Tyrone Morris 3 hours ago
Less than a minute

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Wednesday, April 29, reported a total of 4,539 statewide positive cases of COVID-19, including 235 total deaths.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,281 positive cases in the county, and 90 deaths.

Photo: KDPH

Overall, the state has tested 54,101 people statewide.

For the latest coronavirus data in Kentucky, click here.

