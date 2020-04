Less than a minute

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Tuesday, April 28, reported a total of 4,375 statewide positive cases of COVID-19, including 225 total deaths.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,224 positive cases in the county, and 85 deaths.

Overall, the state has tested 52,411 people statewide.

