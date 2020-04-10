COVID-19 Kentucky: 241 New Cases Reported; Death Toll Now at 90

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has released new information surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

As of April 10, the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 1,693, that’s 241 more than previously reported. The number of deaths has increased from 77 to 90.

Overall, the state health department has tested 24,288 people statewide.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found here.

Comments

comments