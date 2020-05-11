COVID-19 Kentucky: 237 New Cases, 7 New Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Monday, May 11 announced 237 new cases of COVID-19, including seven new deaths.

The deaths on Sunday include a 67-year-old man from Allen County, and two women, ages 73 and 90, from Jefferson County. The deaths on Monday include a 72-year-old man from Bullitt County, a 69-year-old man from Henderson County, a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County, and a 72-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

The health department is reporting a total of 6,677 cases, including 311 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

According to KDPH, a large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,691 positive cases in the county, and 112 deaths

At least 2,335 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The number of Kentuckians tested stands at 104,001.

