CoronavirusKentucky
COVID-19 Kentucky: 2,048 Positive Cases, Death Toll Now at 104
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has released new information surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
As of April 13, the number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 2,048. The number of deaths has increased to 104.
Overall, the state health department has tested 26,683 people statewide.
A full data report on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found here.
