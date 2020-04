Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Kentucky Department for Public Health announced Tuesday 142 new cases and 17 additional deaths, bringing the case total to 3,192 with 171 total deaths.

Overall, the state has tested 33,328 people statewide.

For the latest coronavirus updates in Kentucky, click here.

Below is Tuesday’s live press conference held by Governor Andy Beshear:

Related content:

Comments

comments