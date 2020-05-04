COVID-19 Kentucky: 1,419 Total Cases, 261 Total Deaths

The Kentucky Department for Public Health on Monday, May 4, announced 115 new COVID-19 cases, including eight new deaths.

The deaths include six Jefferson County residents, men who were 69, 74, 86, and women who were 86, 89, and 98, a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County, and a 66-year-old woman from Hardin County.

According to KDPH, a large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 1,419 positive cases in the county, and 101 deaths.

Currently, KDPH is reporting a total of 5,245 cases, including 261 deaths statewide. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Overall, the state has tested 60,046 people statewide.

For the latest coronavirus data in Kentucky, click here.

